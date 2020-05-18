CASAS, ELSIE L. “JUDY” — Funeral 2 p.m. May 18, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood, with visitation noon to 2 p.m.
Funeral Service: May 18
Tammy Talley
