JIMENEZ, JO ANN — died Dec. 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Loose Funeral Homes and Crematory. The family will receive friends 9:30-11:30 a.m. Burial in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral service: May 28
Trending Video
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Good's owner speaks about controversial Facebook post
- Coroner identifies man found deceased under Anderson bridge
- Man struck by truck that hit his home
- Muncie murder suspect arrested in Anderson
- 'We all could have better vision:' Good's controversial Facebook post draws ire
- Modified sentenced granted for woman who admitted to sex with a minor
- Anderson resident: I'm still terrified of the police
- Jail Log: May 22
- Jail Log: May 25
- Mall issues resolved with dismissal of one case, affirmation of another
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.