MCWITHEY, JOHN WILLIAM — 58, of Monticello, Kentucky, died May 26, 2021. Service noon on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, with visitation one hour prior at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson, with burial in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Read obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Funeral service: May 31
Trending Video
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Embattled owner confirms he's selling Good's Candy Shop
- UPDATE: Good's owner speaks about controversial Facebook post
- Muncie murder suspect arrested in Anderson
- 'We all could have better vision:' Good's controversial Facebook post draws ire
- Man arrested after woman struck in head with knife
- UPDATED: Ingalls man arrested on child molestation charges
- Coroner identifies man found deceased under Anderson bridge
- Man struck by truck that hit his home
- THB honors the Class of 2021
- Jail Log: May 25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.