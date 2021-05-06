SIX, RANDY LEE — died unexpectedly May 3, 2021. Service 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation after 4 p.m. Military honors will be accorded followed by cremation. A full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
Funeral Service: May 6
