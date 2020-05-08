CASSITY, WILLIAM G. — 78, of Yorktown, died May 3, 2020, in Muncie. Bill formerly lived in Anderson, retired from Delco Remy, and was a musician. Private funeral May 9, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Obit: copherfeslermay.com.
Funeral Service: May 8
Tammy Talley
