CASSITY, WILLIAM G. — 78, of Yorktown, died May 3, 2020, in Muncie. Bill formerly lived in Anderson, retired from Delco Remy, and was a musician. Private funeral May 9, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Obit: copherfeslermay.com.

