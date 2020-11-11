BEVELHIMER, ALLEN MICHAEL — 30, Anderson, died Nov. 5, 2020. Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with burial in Anderson Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Funeral Service: Nov. 11
