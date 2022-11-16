BIRKINBINE, HOLLY — 49, of Anderson, died Nov. 11, 2022. She formerly worked at ELSA in Elwood. Visitation will be from noon until the memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Online: copherfeslermay.com.

