BIRKINBINE, HOLLY — 49, of Anderson, died Nov. 11, 2022. She formerly worked at ELSA in Elwood. Visitation will be from noon until the memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Online: copherfeslermay.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...SNOW SHOWERS MAY CAUSE REDUCED VISIBILITY AND MINOR ACCUMULATION TODAY... Scattered snow showers are expected today across central Indiana. Brief bursts of snow could cause significant visibility reductions and cause dangerous travel conditions. Any snow accumulation should be minor, but a few slick spots on roadways are possible.
