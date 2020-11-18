SMITH, BOBBY JOE — 78, Burkesville, Kentucky,passed away Nov. 14, 2020. He retired from General Motors, Anderson, and was a U.S. Army veteran. Visitation took place Nov. 17, at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Burkesville, Kentucky, with cremation following.
Funeral Service: Nov. 18
