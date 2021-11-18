COCKMAN, WILLIAM MICHAEL “BILL” — passed away Nov. 16, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be from 5 to 8 p.,m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in the Community Room at Loose Funeral Homes, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson. See www.LooseCares.com for full obituary.
Funeral Service: Nov. 18
Trending Video
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Anderson woman found stabbed to death in her home
- Police: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle at Ind. 32 intersection
- Indiana senator accused of $8.5M in improper campaign finances
- Husband of murdered Anderson woman arrested on unrelated charges
- No serious injuries after SUV overturns during two-vehicle crash in Anderson
- Colorado court releases documents in former Alexandria resident's murder case
- Anderson business to be spotlighted on ‘This Old House’
- Birdsong carries on in Miss USA pageant with her mother's spirit
- Jail Log: Nov. 12
- District: Social media threat prompted 'soft lockdown' at AHS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.