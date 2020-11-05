MAUCK, KENNETH — 97, died Nov. 1, 2020. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.
