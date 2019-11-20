Funeral Service: Nov. 20 Tammy Talley Tammy Talley Author email 11 min ago DICKERSON, ANITA JEAN — Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Whetstone Church, 5940 S. Madison Ave., Anderson. A light luncheon will follow. Tags Funeral Service Anita Jean Whetstone Church Luncheon Tammy Talley Author email Follow Tammy Talley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral Service: Nov. 20 BREECE, Steven Sep 10, 1946 - Nov 17, 2019 FARLEY, Fredrick Apr 10, 1943 - Nov 17, 2019 DEVANEY, Vivian May 21, 1931 - Nov 18, 2019 CONRAD, Robert Feb 20, 1930 - Nov 18, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesYoung Bucks, AEW sending shock waves through pro wrestling industryJohn Krull: They asked for Red for EdWoman accused of welfare fraudLarge donation helps 'Can Man' reach his goalAuthorities investigating deadly house fire in AlexandriaLate Frisch's owner remembered as generous employer, contributor to community causesLocal attorney decides not to take dispute with county to Indiana Supreme CourtDestination Indiana: Country Christmas at Stonycreek FarmCounty facing housing shortage for potential buyersFather accused of stabbing daughter and man Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.