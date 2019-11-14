Funeral service: Nov. 14 Tammy Talley Tammy Talley Author email 3 hrs ago LOWER, M. EILEEN — A Celebration gathering will be Saturday, Nov 16, at 1 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation at 11 a.m. prior to services. Tags Celebration Funeral Home Alexandria Funeral Service M. Eileen Gathering Visitation Tammy Talley Author email Follow Tammy Talley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral service: Nov. 14 Funeral Service: Nov. 13 PHIPPS, Paul Jul 19, 1940 - Nov 6, 2019 MCCLOUD JR., Marvin Sep 27, 1951 - Nov 4, 2019 COLLIER, Robert Jun 27, 1953 - Nov 6, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJohn Krull: They asked for Red for EdAnderson couple accomplish mission of restoring 100-year-old farmhouseRob Hunt column: Inspired by the youth, againRobbery suspect taken into custody without incidentNeighbors oppose residential treatment facilityPizza Hut on Broadway set to closeFrankton's Huntsinger to become Indiana's 'drug czar'Man accused of robbery outside of pharmacyPrison inmate accused of orchestrating drug activityFor IU commit Anthony Leal, staying home was best option Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
