Funeral Service: Nov. 12 Tammy Talley Tammy Talley Author email 4 hrs ago LOWER, M. EILEEN — A Celebration gathering will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation starts at 11 a.m. prior to the services. Tags Celebration Funeral Home Alexandria Funeral Service M. Eileen Visitation Gathering Tammy Talley Author email Follow Tammy Talley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral Service: Nov. 12 MEHLING JR., George Oct 25, 1922 - Nov 10, 2019 SUMMERS, Jackie Lee Oct 29, 1933 - Nov 9, 2019 KIESLING, Amy Jan 15, 1915 - Oct 30, 2019 Funeral: Nov. 10 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnderson couple accomplish mission of restoring 100-year-old farmhouseFrankton's Huntsinger to become Indiana's 'drug czar'Neighbors oppose residential treatment facilityBroderick cruises to second term as Anderson mayorRob Hunt column: Inspired by the youth, againMan accused of robbery outside of pharmacyFor IU commit Anthony Leal, staying home was best optionDemocrats keep 7-2 majority on Anderson councilBroderick reviewing possible changes in second termTwo teens shot in vehicle in Anderson Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.