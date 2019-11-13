Funeral Service: Nov. 13 Tammy Talley Tammy Talley Author email 7 hrs ago LOWER, M. EILEEN — A Celebration gathering will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation starts at 11 a.m. prior to the services. Tags Celebration Funeral Home Alexandria Funeral Service M. Eileen Visitation Gathering Tammy Talley Author email Follow Tammy Talley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral Service: Nov. 13 Funeral Service: Nov. 12 NOAH, Vicki Feb 17, 1955 - Nov 2, 2019 BURCHAM, Tamara Sep 1, 1970 - Nov 2, 2019 MEHLING JR., George Oct 25, 1922 - Nov 10, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnderson couple accomplish mission of restoring 100-year-old farmhouseJohn Krull: They asked for Red for EdFrankton's Huntsinger to become Indiana's 'drug czar'Rob Hunt column: Inspired by the youth, againNeighbors oppose residential treatment facilityRobbery suspect taken into custody without incidentMan accused of robbery outside of pharmacyFor IU commit Anthony Leal, staying home was best optionPizza Hut on Broadway set to closePrison inmate accused of orchestrating drug activity Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
