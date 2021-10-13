WELKER, PAMELA KAY — A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at United in Christ Church, 538 E. 31st St., Anderson. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. Arrangements handled by Loose Funeral Homes.
Funeral Service: Oct. 13
