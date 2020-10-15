McCLOUD, DAVID LEE — Services will be noon Friday, Oct. 16, at L.C. May Funeral Services. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. See full obit at www.lcmayfuneralservices.com. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn inside the facility.
Funeral service: Oct. 15
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff: Two teens seriously injured in crash at U.S. 36 intersection
- Anderson woman charged with hiding death of boyfriend
- Three APD officers receive Life Saving Award
- Anderson woman charged in connection with death of fetus
- Morris remembered as "team-first" friend
- Train strikes semitractor-trailer in Pendleton
- 19-year-old charged with rape and child molesting
- Anderson man faces child molesting charge
- 19-year-old man killed in one-vehicle crash
- County COVID-19 spread leads to delayed return to in-person instruction at ACS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.