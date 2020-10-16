McCLOUD, DAVID LEE — Service at noon Friday, Oct. 16, at L.C. May Funeral Services. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn inside the facility.
Funeral service: Oct. 16
