PHILLIPS, DOROTHY TEMPLE — age 75, passed away on Oct. 16, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Home — Anderson; service beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will take place at Park View Cemetery.
STINSON, DALE — Alexandria, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Memorial services will held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory. www.brownbutzdiedring.com
