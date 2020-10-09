SIBERT, PATRICIA J. — Service 11 a.m. Friday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service, Anderson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in East Maplewood Cemetery.
Funeral Service: Oct. 9
