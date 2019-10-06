HILL, BIRDENA C. — 89, of Elwood, died Oct. 3, 2019. Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harmony Christian Church in Leisure. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Harmony Church. Arrangements by Copher-Fesler-May F.H. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com
