PRATT, PAUL — 73, passed away at Community Hospital Anderson on Aug. 29, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19, 2021, at Hoosier Park Top of the Park meeting room. Cremation was handled through Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service – Anderson.
Funeral Service: Sept. 15
Tammy Talley
