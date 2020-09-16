MCKEE, CAROL — A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Central Christian Church, Anderson. Arrangements: Robert D. Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Funeral service: Sept. 16
