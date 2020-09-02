CASTOR, ROY “GENE” E. — 83, of Elwood, died Aug. 26, 2020. Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Burial in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.
NOLEN, MELINDA RENE — 47, passed away on Aug. 27, 2020, unexpectedly. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 12-2 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Services – Anderson.
