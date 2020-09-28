NEWELL, SHARON K. — A graveside service will be held on Monday in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Visitation at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service, Anderson, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Funeral service: Sept. 28
