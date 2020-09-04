GILLIS, MILES JAMESON — Graveside service: 2:30 p.m. Friday at Anderson Memorial Park. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. Friday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory.
Funeral Service: Sept. 4
Tags
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Elwood woman faces possible neglect charges after mother found unresponsive, covered in feces
- Anderson man charged with attempted murder
- Brother of missing Alexandria woman organizing 'army search' for her in Colorado
- Park Board gets preview of Athletic Park plans
- Anderson man charged in national child exploitation investigation
- Anderson police investigate shooting
- Racial bias blamed for lack of police security at Soul Fest
- Elwood man arrested on incest, child porn charges in social media sting
- First new mural painted in downtown Anderson
- Church wins approval for community center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.