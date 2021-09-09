GLASS POLANCE CANNER, RUBY GRACE — 98, died Sept. 6, 2021. Member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church since Jan. 5, 1936. Services 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton, with visitation from 11 a.m. www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
Funeral Service: Sept. 9
Tags
Trending Video
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 dead, 4 sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash
- UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash
- Man charged with felony in bar attack
- Mother charged with felony neglect, battery
- Daleville man charged in grandfather's murder
- Police: Son terrorizes mom, others before they escape
- Jail Log: Sept. 4
- COVID-19 deaths push Madison County morgues to capacity
- Initial hearing extended in molesting case
- Jail Log: Sept. 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.