DUNN, STEPHEN A. — died Sept 8, 2019 at Elwood Health & Living. Funeral: Sept 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
KERN, RICHARD “Dick” W. — 78, of Pendleton, died Sept. 7, 2019. Services: 7 p.m. Thursday at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton, with visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Complete obituary information available online at www.wilsonstpierre.com.
