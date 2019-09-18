Funeral service: Sept. 18 Tammy Talley Tammy Talley Author email 3 hrs ago PAIGE, JOHN WAYNE — A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Valley Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 2996 Ind. 236, Anderson, with visitation one hour before at the church. Tags Anderson Celebration Christianity Ind. John Wayne Valley Grove Freewill Baptist Church Visitation Church Tammy Talley Author email Follow Tammy Talley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral service: Sept. 18 Funeral Service: Sept. 17 BALLART, Delores Apr 2, 1930 - Sep 16, 2019 HITE, Thomas Feb 17, 1961 - Sep 15, 2019 HOKE, Betty Oct 18, 1924 - Sep 14, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAffidavit: Child was burned with wax, had ringworm, was lethargicAnderson man accused of having sex with 14-year-old boyPolice arrest woman found unconscious at Taco Bell with needle in her lapPolice: Elderly man abused by adult grandson and daughterDouble shooting reported in AndersonMother arrested after DCS worker finds child with serious injuriesJury finds Anderson man guilty of murderPolice: Ingalls man arrested after extensive manhunt for teenage sonPendleton Town Council ends abruptlyCoroner seeks public assistance to find relatives Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
