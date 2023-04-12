BABB, MARY D. — March 27, 1954 – March 25, 2023. Celebration of Life on Thursday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m. at Noblesville Community Center, 836 Division St., Noblesville. Full obituary: www.randallroberts.com. Contributions in Mary’s memory-Gleaners Food Bank.
COGSWELL, JOYCE KAY — 80, Anderson, died April 4, 2023. Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Robert Bell officiating. Burial in Bronnenberg Cemetery in Chesterfield. Visitation two hours before the service. Post condolences www.rozelle-johnson.com.
NICCUM, JIMMIE D. “Jim” — 64, of Anderson passed away on April 10, 2023. Funeral service 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with family visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. before the service. Obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
STAPLETON, LUKUS JAY — died on April 6, 2023. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at K of P-IOOF Cemetery.