MOOTRY, PRIMUS J. JR. — Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to services at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, Anderson. The eulogy will be offered by the Rev. Dr. Edward L. Foggs. The service may be viewed on the Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory YouTube channel.
PERDUE, STEVEN G. — age 63, of Dayton, Ohio, and formerly of Anderson, Indiana, passed away April 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton.