DRUMMOND, BILL M. — 80, of Elwood, died April 9, 2021, just 33 hours after his wife, Ellen, died. Funeral: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church, Anderson with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
DRUMMOND, ELLEN K. — 76, of Elwood, died April 8, 2021. Funeral: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church, Anderson, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
ROGERS, CONNIE JO — 76, passed away on April 6, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing. www.LooseCares.com.
