CALANDRELLI, JOANNA L. (SHORES) — 93, entered into rest on April 15, 2021. Service 3 p.m. Sunday at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. Burial in Vinson Memorial Park Cemetery. Full obituary at owensmemorialservices.com.
MORGAN, CHARLES EDWARD — Services at noon Saturday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, 515 E. 53rd St., Anderson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
ROGERS, CONNIE JO — Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.
