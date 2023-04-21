ALUMBAUGH, JERRY EUGENE — Funeral 1 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
BONISA, JOE RICHARD JR. — Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service. Funeral ceremony will begin at noon.
BRONNENBERG, PAUL RONALD — Funeral 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, calling 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.
DUCKWORTH, STEVEN S. “STEVE” II — 49, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 15, 2023, from a massive heart attack. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, St. Mary’s Church-Alexandria. Visitation Sunday, April 23, 2023, St. Mary’s Church-Alexandria from 3 to 8 p.m. Full obituary at owensmemorialservices.com.
MORRIS, DOLA S. (ICE) — 77, died April 19, 2023, at her residence. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2023, Owens Funeral Home-Alexandria. Visitation after 1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Interment-Elwood City Cemetery full obituary at owensmemorialservices.com.
ROBERTS, RONALD DAVID — Funeral 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, calling Friday from noon to 1 p.m.