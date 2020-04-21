NYE, DALE L. — 85, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Bethany Pointe Health Campus. A memorial service is being planned for a later date at Park Place Church of God. Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled arrangements.
Funeral services: April 21
