BENNETT, DEBBIE S. — 64, Anderson, passed on July 25, 2020, from health-related issues. Cremation taking place, with a future private family memorial. Full obituary and online condolences can be found at https://legacycremationfuneral.com/obits/debbie-bennett/
STENNIS, PATRICIA ANN — Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery, 200 College Drive, Anderson, with Pastor O’Neal officiating. Arrangements are being entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Services.
