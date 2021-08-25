ALBEA, PHYLLIS JEAN (LAND) — Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Loose Funeral Home, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson. Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
HAGERMAN, JASON ALONZO SR. — 46, Anderson, died at his home Aug. 20, 2021. Calling will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Saunders Cemetery, Daleville, with military graveside rites. Condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.