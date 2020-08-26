ESKEW, JOAN H. (AHO) — 83, Alexandria, died Aug. 22, 2020. Graveside services 3:30 p.m. today at East Maplewood Cemetery with Kent Stookey officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
HERCHENHAHN, RUTH DARLENE — She passed away at Community Hospital in Anderson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen through Legacy Funeral Home, 504 W. Ninth St., Anderson, IN 46016.
