HERCHENHAHN, RUTH DARLENE — She passed away Aug. 20, 2020, at Community Hospital in Anderson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen through Legacy Funeral Home, 504 W. Ninth St., Anderson, IN 46016.
MILLER, DIANA VALMOREE — 55, Anderson, died at Countryside Manor following an extended illness. Service will be noon on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. View full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
