MOORE, EDDIE A. — Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene. Visitation at the church after 5 p.m. Aug. 20.
PHILLIPS, EDDIE WAYNE — Visitation: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, 1 to 3 p.m. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, all at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
WALLISER, FREDERICK “FRED” L. — 79, Elwood, died Aug. 17, 2019, in Muncie. Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at East Main Street Christian Church, Elwood. Visitation 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Full obituary: copherfeslermay.com.
