GRAY, MICHAEL — 67, of Anderson, passed away Aug. 21, 2019. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condlences: www.brownbutzdiedring.com.
INGLIS, CAROL L. — 75, passed away Aug. 21, 2019. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Service 1 p.m. Monday at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. A full obituary can be found at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
WAYMIRE, RICHARD PAT — Graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.