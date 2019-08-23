WAYMIRE, RICHARD PAT — 71, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Park View Cemetery, Alexandria. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
