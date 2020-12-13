RUIZ, VINICIO — 82, Anderson, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Service at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Anderson Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1122 W. Eighth St., Anderson. Visitation 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. Full obituary: www.hersbergerbozell.com

Tags

Trending Video