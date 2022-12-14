BRODERICK, C. JOHN — 90, Anderson, died Dec. 7, 2022. Visitation from 10 a.m. until A Mass of Christian Burial at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Alexandria. Full obituary: www.owensmemorialservices.com.
CUSTER, TOD — Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Loose Funeral Homes, with the funeral service there at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Full obituary at www.LooseCares.com.
ETCHISON, GREGORY A. — age 68, of Elwood, died Dec. 11, 2022, at home. Greg was plant manager at Harvestland Co-Op, formerly Terra Co-Op. Visitation from noon until services at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Online: copherfeslermay.com.