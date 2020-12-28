BOEGER, TIMOTHY J. “Tim” — Visitation noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Forrestville Cemetery in Boone Township. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com
LOY, RUSTY WILLIAM — As per Rusty’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life on New Year’s Eve at the Elwood Elks from 7 p.m. to midnight.
PEAVLER-HEATH, WANDA — Services honoring Wanda’s life will be at The Family Life Center, 206 Church St., Frankton, IN 46044, on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Friends and family are welcome to visit starting at 4 p.m. with celebration of life starting at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.