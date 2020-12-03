SOWERS JR., HOWARD B. — Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, Frankton. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral Services: Dec. 3
