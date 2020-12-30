BRONNER, CECIL HILTON — 83, Gaston, died Dec. 28, 2020. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Prairie Grove Christian Church, Gaston. Visitation at the church from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
BOEGER, TIMOTHY J. “Tim” — Visitation noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Forrestville Cemetery in Boone Township.
LOY, RUSTY WILLIAM — As per Rusty’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life on New Year’s Eve at the Elwood Elks from 7 p.m. to midnight.
PEAVLER-HEATH, WANDA — Services will be at The Family Life Center, 206 Church St., Frankton, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Friends and family are welcome to visit starting at 4 p.m.; celebration of life at 6 p.m.
