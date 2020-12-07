BILYEU, TERESA SUE — 62, Alexandria, passed away Dec. 4, 2020. Services will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation held two hours prior to the service. Full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
