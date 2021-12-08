FAIRBURN, JAMES T. “Jim” — 85, died Dec. 3, 2021. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 310 E. 53rd St., Anderson. For full obituary, visit www.LooseCares.com.
LUTZE, RALPH THOMAS — 65, Anderson, passed Dec. 1, 2021. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Loose Funeral Home & Crematory, Anderson. www.loosecares.com.
RIALL, JEFFREY L. — 65, Alexandria, entered into peace and rest Dec. 5, 2021. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021, with services following, at Alexandria First Baptist Church. Full obituary: owensmemorialservices.com.
RYAN, JULIA LYNN (JACOBS) — died Oct. 23, 2021, as a result of a tragic vehicle accident. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Services 1 p.m. Dec. 11, 2021, at Union Chapel Community Church. Full obituary, www.owensmemorialservices.com.
TERRY, LLOYD KENNETH — 66, met Jesus face to face on Dec 3, 2021. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 2021, with services following, at Noffze Funeral Home, Alexandria. Full obituary: owensmemorialservices.com.
WANN, RUTH H. — 100, Elwood, died Dec. 3, 2021. She was a 1939 graduate of Elwood High School and wife of late Richard Wann. Calling from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 9, with services following, at Copher-Fesler-May F.H., Elwood. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
