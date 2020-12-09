FLATFORD, LUTHER L. — 78, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Private services will be entrusted to Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory.
JOHNSON, KAY “KATHY” FRANCES — went to her heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life has taken place. The full obituary can be viewed at https://legacycremationfuneral.com/obits/kay-kathy-f-johnson/.
LACY, BILL — died Dec. 7, 2020. Visitation Friday from noon until service at 2 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Pastor Ned Clark officiating. See full obituary and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.