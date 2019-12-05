HULETT, MONTGOMERY — 60, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2019, at Central Community Chapel, Anderson. Pastor Richard Gregg will officiate.
PRATT, FREDA (AULER) — Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria.
PUGSLEY, CAROLYN — Service 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 S. Fifth St., Middletown. Calling will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
